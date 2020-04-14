LEWISTON — A number of Geiger associates recently earned Promotional Products Association International Certification, demonstrating commitment to both business excellence and continual professional growth.

The following earned Certified Advertising Specialist, which requires 50 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum: Nicole Savage, Benjamin Keene, Melissa O’Leary, Sandy Acosta, Brian Moran, Anastasia Paradis, Jessica Levy, Mercedes Bernier, Jordan Cutliffe, Leanne MacDonald, Kris Powell, Jessica Baker, Seanna Morris, Seth Thompson, Lee Jones, Amber Carter, Rachel Santoro, Deanna Pelletier and Tammy Cressey.

The following earned Master Advertising Specialist, which requires CAS Certification, a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry and additional MAS level course curriculum: Sarabeth Anderson, Kevin McGrory, Joe Turcotte, Amme Nielsen, Cathy Field, Kevin Boilard, Rhonda Blum, Crystal Coolong, Joanne Hadfield, Shanna Dubay, Pam Peterson, Jennifer Howell, Carolyn Ippoliti, Laura Chanin, Aileen St. Onge and Sam Stewart.

filed under: