NEWRY — Sunday River Resort has hired Brian Heon as general manager beginning May 1.

In this role, Heon will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Sunday River and oversee mountain operations, skier services, food and beverage, the SnowSports School, facilities, public safety, information technology and the Sunday River Golf Club.

Heon brings extensive experience in resort operations, with past positions at Disney, American Skiing Company and Peak Resorts, where he most recently served as the general manager of Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire. He is also the Co-Chair of the National Tramway Standards Board, and is a representative of the American National Standards Institute.

Dana Bullen, who has been with Sunday River since 2004, will continue his role as resort president, focusing on the Maine ski area’s operational and financial performance, real estate development and long-term growth strategies.

