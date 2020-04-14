LEWISTON — Police said two juveniles staying at a local teen shelter eloped last week.

Charity Bell, 14 and Elliot Dowd, 15 had been staying at New Beginnings youth shelter at 491 Main St. when they “eloped from the home” together April 8 and hadn’t returned, Lt. David St. Pierre said in a media statement.

He said the couple is believed to be in the Twin Cities area still.

The parents of the teens and the shelter were concerned and sought assistance from police in locating the missing couple.

Any assistance from the public in locating the two would be greatly appreciated, St. Pierre said.

If anyone has seen either teen or both, they should call Lewiston Police Dispatch at 207-784-6421.

« Previous

filed under: