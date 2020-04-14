100 Years Ago: 1920

The first YMCA to be organized in a school institution strictly was formed in the high school here in February, by James G. Barnes and Roy C. Handley, county secretary of the association.The following officers were elected: Leader, Merle C. Jones, principal of the high school; pres. Henry Rawson; vice pres., Stanley Goodwin, sec. Clarence Hartford. The meetings are held each Monday at noon, and the program includes group discussion, socials, indoor games, and motion pictures The membership numbers 35.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Androscoggin Valley Art Association is arranging an exhibit of original paintings and drawings for display at the Sunday evening concert — of Ferrante and Teicher being presented at the Lewiston Memorial Armory. It will be the second such exhibit of the Association held in conjunction with one of the special programs sponsored by the Senior Choir of St. Patrick’s Church.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Gov. Angus King will give the keynote address at the United Way of Androscoggin County’s annual meeting April 19 at Central Maine Technical College. The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin at 4 p.m., according to Richard Roy, vice president of People’s Heritage Bank and president of the United Way board. The occasion will also mark the introduction of the Geneva Kirk Award for Excellence in Community Service. The award, established to honor retired school teacher and community volunteer Geneva Kirk of Auburn, will be presented and selected committees and criteria developed. The award will be presented annually by the United Way, beginning with next year’s annual meeting. Roy will preside over the business portion of the meeting, which will consist of the summarization of the previous year’s events, an election of new members and officers to the board.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: