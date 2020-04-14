Workers from J Pratt Construction Inc. dig into the dirt and debris to install a culvert in the area of the former Little Andy Park in New Auburn on Tuesday afternoon. They are digging up the former park that they built decades ago and are expanding and augmenting the park with a new boat launch and walking trails along the Little Androscoggin River. The support for the St. Louis Bells has been poured, which will be installed before the park is completed in July. The workers had to dig deep to prepare a good base as the subsurface is debris from the great fire that destroyed much of the city in 1933. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
