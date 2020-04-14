People from far and near came for a drive parade past Roy Nickerson's house on Blake Road in Turner Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. Over 100 vehicles paid tribute to the Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Above, Nickerson sits in his car outside his home and waves to well-wishers. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Above, two well-wishers congratulate Nickerson as he sits in his car in front of his home. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Above, Nickerson sits in his car outside his home and talks to well-wishers.Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Above, one of the many parade participants stops and talks with Nickerson as he sits in his car outside his home. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
People from far and near drove by Roy Nickerson’s house on Blake Road in Turner on Wednesday night to celebrate his 100th birthday. More than 100 vehicles formed a parade to pay tribute to the U.S. Air Force veteran, former selectman and state legislator. He owned Nickerson’s Septic Service and Nickerson’s Country Store, which he opened in 1961 and operated through 1986. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo