AUGUSTA — As families continue to struggle with the economic impact of COVID-19, Jobs For Maine’s Graduates is joining its school partners to distribute $100 Hannaford Supermarkets gift cards to 3,000 students and their families throughout Maine.

While Maine’s kindergarten-grade 12 public schools are continuing to provide free bagged breakfasts and lunches to students by scheduling pickup times and school bus deliveries, food insecurity continues to rise.

JMG programs are hosted in Maine’s public schools and higher education systems. JMG specialists deliver a competency-based model, providing instruction for essential life and career skills, through personalized learning strategies. JMG has named its relationship-based approach a “continuum of support.” It is the only nonprofit in Maine serving students from middle school through high school graduation and into post-secondary education and careers.

There are JMG programs in all 16 counties.

All of JMG’s school-based partners will receive a minimum of 20 gift cards for $100 to local Hannaford Supermarkets and/or affiliate stores. JMG specialists will collaborate with school administrators to distribute the gift cards to 3,000 students and their families.

JMG secured private donations from Maine employers, and the Harold Alfond Foundation agreed to provide matching funds ─ bringing total contributions to $300,000. The Harold Alfond Foundation is committing additional resources to JMG to assist with anticipated emergency student needs caused by the pandemic.

JMG is a statewide, private nonprofit that partners with public schools and private businesses to offer results-driven solutions to ensure all Maine students graduate, attain post-secondary credentials and pursue meaningful careers. JMG provides more than 11,000 students a year with the skills and experience they will need to reach their potential.

For more information, visit www.jmg.org or www.facebook.com/JMGMaine.

