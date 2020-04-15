AUGUSTA — Beginning this fall, the University of Maine at Augusta and the University of Southern Maine will offer a master of science degree in cybersecurity. The totally online cybersecurity program is accepting applications for its fall 2020 cohort. This also has the distinction of being UMA’s first graduate degree program.

The master’s degree in cybersecurity program will prepare graduates for career opportunities in cybersecurity fields, including security analysis, information assurance, digital forensics, intelligence and cyber defense.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that information security analyst jobs are growing faster than average, with an expected growth of 18 through 2024. Graduates with a master of science in cybersecurity will be prepared to fill the positions.

The online 30-credit graduate program was developed jointly by UMA and USM. Faculty from each institution designed the program to emphasize a theoretical framework with hands-on applications. Coursework includes activities with UMA’s Maine Cyber Range, a training center that provides students with realistic and cutting-edge techniques for defending against malicious cyberattacks, and USM’s two virtual systems clusters.

For additional information about the program, visit https://www.maine.edu/multi-institution/cybersecurity/. For more information on other offerings, visit https://usm.maine.edu/.

