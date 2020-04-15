PERU — The Devon Waugh Scholarship Fund is taking applications for the 2020 scholarship.

The $4,000 scholarship is open to any Peru resident of any age who is attending an accredited or comparable educational institution.

The fund’s objective is to support growth of knowledge and expand opportunities in the Peru community and support the pursuit of traditional or less traditional educational experiences. By making support available for all age ranges, the funds will be used to sustain Peru as a community where people can grow and learn.

The application should include three references. The application is available at https://tinyurl.com/rbv8yhv. The deadline for submission is April 30. The recipient will be named by May 15.

