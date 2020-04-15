AUBURN — Central Maine Community College will begin an online summer session with the first courses starting the week of May 18. Summer Session II classes will start July 6. Registration is open and will continue through the start of classes.

Most summer classes are on a seven-week schedule. Others are full term and will start in May and end in mid-August.

A complete list of online summer courses and registration information can be found at www.cmcc.edu/academics/programs/course-listing/. Many courses have no prerequisites and are open to high school students.

Courses available include anatomy and physiology, biology, business math, college algebra, college writing, criminology, critical thinking, developmental psychology, English literature, ethics, intermediate algebra, interpersonal communication, macroeconomics, marketing and statistics.

For more information, call 207-755-5292 or email [email protected].

