MECHANIC FALLS — Knowing that many of their residents are hurting financially after losing jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Town Council agreed Tuesday to postpone property tax payments for 60 days.

The council unanimously approved a motion by Rose Aikman to move the due date for the second half of property-tax payments from May 15 to July 15 with no interest and no penalty.

“I think we should do something to help the taxpayers of Mechanic Falls, many who have lost jobs through no fault of their own,” Aikman said.

The council quickly adopted the proposal.

In other business, councilors tabled a pair of resolutions that voiced the council’s support for Town Manager Zakk Maher, with one saying the attempt to oust him last year was “unjustified.” The spat divided the town for weeks before the two sides resolved their differences.

Councilor Nick Konstantoulakis apologized to the council and the town when he requested extra time to consult with his attorney before voting on the resolutions. He praised the work by the town’s attorney, but felt he needed to receive legal advice before moving forward.

“I’m uncomfortable with signing anything now until I let my legal counsel look over the package, Konstantoulakis said.

The council unanimously agreed to his request.

Alan Plummer was named code enforcement officer, building inspector and health & safety officer. Plummer, who has never served as a code enforcement officer, has worked as a teacher and trainer, managed rental properties, consulted with people building their own homes and worked for Habitat for Humanity.

The council also approved the selection of seven residents to serve as election clerks and accepted the town’s audit. Maher said he would invite the auditor to discuss her findings when in-person meetings resume.

