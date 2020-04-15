LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Supt. Scott Albert has announced that some meals will be delivered during the April vacation.

Meals will be available at all sites Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive thru” or “walk up” format to promote social distancing, according to information on the school’s website. All meals are free and available to anyone under 18.

Sites and Times:

• Spruce Mountain Primary School (Gym Entrance w/Ramp) & Door 14 8-11 a.m.

• Spruce Mountain High School (Door #10) 8-11 a.m.

• Spruce Mountain Superintends Office (Front Door) 8-11 a.m.

Buses will be parked at the following sites and times for meal pick-up:

• Bean’s Corner Baptist Church (parking lot) 9-9:30 a.m.

• North Jay Fire Department (parking lot) 9-10:30 a.m.

• St. Rose Catholic Church (parking lot) 9:30-10:00 a.m.

• Meadowbrook Apartments (second entrance) 10:15-10:45 a.m.

• Pike Corner Mallard Mart (parking lot) 11-11:30 a.m.

• Brettun’s Variety (parking lot) 10-10:30 a.m.

Meals are intended to be eaten immediately or should be stored in the refrigerator. Please discard and leftovers within three days.

