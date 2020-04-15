REGION — Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) together with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have announced a new resource to serve girls and consumers during this time of crisis and isolation. While the organization has suspended in-person activities and events, including Girl Scout Cookie booths, due to the spread of COVID-19, consumers can still support the largest investment in girls annually through Girl Scouts Cookie Care, a campaign that lets consumers order and donate cookies online.

In these unprecedented times, Girl Scout Cookies can be a source of comfort for many, so Girl Scouts has launched Girl Scouts Cookie Care as a way to safely order cookies for home delivery or to share the love by donating cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. Donated cookie shares will come directly from local troop inventory. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest investment in girls annually and the financial lifeblood that helps Girl Scout councils deliver life-changing programming to girls. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, and in Maine girls haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions, causing nearly a quarter of a million dollar loss on the annual sale to date in Maine.

Girl Scouts of Maine CEO Joanne Crepeau says, “Our hope is, that by offering new ways to purchase cookies for direct delivery and share donations, we can help our community while raising enough funds to continue to deliver our one-of-a-kind Girl Scout programming, and provide camp scholarships and other financial support for girls and families across state.”

Consumers can also purchase cookies from Girl Scouts they know who are selling and they should be on the lookout for “virtual cookie booths,” as many innovative cookie entrepreneurs around Maine are reimagining cookie booths during this time of isolation, using the power of social media (with parental supervision) to make their sales pitch, collect orders, and deliver or donate the cookies when it’s again safe. No matter how consumers purchase cookies, doing so allows Girl Scouts in Maine to continue to give back to their communities while the proceeds, which all stay local, sustain innovative programs for girls.

By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls—and bringing joy and comfort to those on the front lines of this crisis. Visit www.girlscouts.org/cookiecare to purchase Girl Scout Cookies.

