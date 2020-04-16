County Democratic Committee meeting cancelled
AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Androscoggin County Democratic Committee originally scheduled for April 23 has been cancelled in the interest of public safety. For more information on the committee or future events, please call 207-784-5726.
