A spring storm dumped more than a foot of wet, heavy snow on the region and caused widespread power outages. Images contrast the storm’s stark beauty with its destruction to rural Oxford county.

The solitude of a snowy pond during Thursday’s storm. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

The storm brought down trees and clogged roadways. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

The storm plunged more than 250K Mainers into the dark Thursday night as snow-laden trees brought down power lines across Maine’s interior. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

