AUBURN — Fire crews worked for nearly a half hour Wednesday night to free two from the wreckage after a car crashed on the turnpike off ramp.

Police, fire and medical crews were sent to the southbound ramp at about 8:30 p.m. after the vehicle rolled onto its roof, leaving two trapped inside.

Fire crews used hydraulic equipment to pull the doors off the mangled vehicle. It was reported that a woman was free from the wreckage and was being evaluated by paramedics. Minutes later, a second victim was reported out of the vehicle.

Information about the victims was not immediately available. State Police were investigating later Wednesday night.

