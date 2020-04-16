PARKERTOWN TOWNSHIP — A Maine Game warden pilot spotted three missing anglers Thursday morning after the trio spent a night stranded when their vehicle became stuck in deep snow.

The anglers, two men and a woman from Portland, became stranded near Azischos Lake, in a remote part of Oxford County northwest of Rangeley, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Samuel Luebbert, Jessica Haskell and Chad Mason, all 23-years-old and from Portland, were reported as overdue by family Thursday morning after they had failed to return home and family were unable to reach them by cell phone, according to Mark Latti, MDIFW communications director.

The group had traveled to the area for a day of fishing, Latti wrote in a news release, but their four-wheel drive vehicle got stuck on an unplowed portion of Lincoln Pond Road.

Game wardens and members of the Rangeley Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Rangeley Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol began searching the area this morning. Warden Chief Pilot Jeff Beach searched from the air and located the vehicle at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Latti.

Game Warden Mike Pierre and four U.S. Border Patrol agents rode snowmobiles and drove a truck to their location and used a winch to free the stuck vehicle. All three were in good health after spending the night in the vehicle, Latti wrote, and once unstuck, they were able to drive back to Portland on Thursday afternoon.

