USDA loans offered to underserved, beginning farmers
BANGOR — U.S. Department of Agriculture Maine Farm Service Agency Executive Director SED David Lavway reminds producers that FSA offers specially targeted farm ownership and farm operating loans to underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers and ranchers.
During fiscal year 2019 Maine FSA obligated $5.97 million in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers. For farm loan program purposes, underserved groups are women, African Americans, American Indians and Alaskan Natives, Hispanics and Asians and Pacific Islanders.
For more information on FSA’s farm loan programs and underserved and beginning farmer guidelines, contact the local FSA office. For more information, visit http://offices.usda.gov.
