According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, almost half of the electricity used in Maine originates in Canada. Some of this electricity is generated there before being transmitted across power lines connecting us to New Brunswick and Quebec, and some of it arrives by pipeline as natural gas which is converted to electricity in state. That portion transmitted across power lines from Canada accounts for one-fourth of the electricity used in Maine.

In state, renewables account for about three-fourths of net generation. Hydroelectric facilities provide one-third of the electricity generated in state, biomass facilities between one-fifth and one-fourth, natural gas facilities for one-fifth, wind turbines another one-fifth, and solar panels the remainder.

While Maine meets most of its electrical needs by utilizing resources originating on this continent, Southern New England is forced to rely upon natural gas imports from the Carribean, Middle East, and Russia to supplement what it can acquire from continental sources. This is not to say that the region doesn’t receive electricity and natural gas from Canada and parts of the United States, but that they must import more natural gas than can be acquired from continental sources because they use it to generate the vast majority of their electricity.

I support the CMP’s planned additions to our electrical grid because I’d like to see more of Southern New England’s electrical need met by continental sources that will keep their money in circulation on this continent rather than sending it overseas.

Jamie Beaulieu, Farmington

« Previous