Dash, three year old male Walker Hound: Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats.
Oliver, male cat one to three years old: Oh, hi there. My name is Oliver. I am a sweet but shy dude that gets along with the other cat friendly cats here at the shelter. I am VERY treat motivated; the best way to win me over is with almost any type of yummy food.
