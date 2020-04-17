FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors Tuesday, April 14, discussed the last day of school for students this year and approved the calendar for the upcoming academic year.

“June 16 is the last school day right now,” Superintendent Tina Meserve said. “I may come to the next board meeting with a request for a few waiver days for students at the end of the year. If we don’t come back to school and students don’t have any closure, we will probably have to have a few days for teachers to regroup and plan the transition for fall.”

State law requires at least 175 instruction days per academic year. However, due to coronavirus closures, the Department of Education has left it up to school directors to alter the number of days of instruction.

“It is up to boards how may waiver days students have,” Meserve said. “Five days were waived when schools closed in March.”

With no further waivers or adjustments, students will receive 170 instruction days this year.

The first day of the 2020-21 school year for kindergarten through grade 9 is Monday, Aug. 31. Students in pre-kindergarten and upper grades are slated to start the following day.

There will be no school on Sept. 4 or 7 for Labor Day weekend.

One-hour late-arrival Wednesdays will begin Sept. 9.

The calendar includes three districtwide, early-release days on Sept. 23 and Dec. 23, 2019, and June 9, 2021. The December early-release day will start Christmas vacation, which will run until Jan. 4, 2021. There are two additional early-release days for prekindergarten through fifth grade on Jan. 15 and March 26, 2021.

In addition, there will be no school on Oct. 9 for a teacher workshop day.

There will be no school Nov. 25 for parent-teacher conferences. It leads into the long Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend.

Week-long breaks will take place Feb. 15 to 19 and April 19 to 23, 2021.

There are seven snow days built into the schedule with the last day of school expected to be June 18. The final day of school, always half a day, could be earlier if all snow days are not used.

Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021.

« Previous

filed under: