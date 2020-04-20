A business unit of veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories Inc. will begin producing COVID-19 test kits for people, and the company is making available previously developed testing at its diagnostic labs for pets.

The Westbrook-based company announced Monday that its human health business, Opti Medical Systems, is in the early stage of rolling out polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test kits specifically for use on human samples. PCR is a laboratory technique used to make multiple copies of a segment of DNA and is used in testing for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the latest strain of coronavirus.

Opti Medical already has validated the effectiveness of the test kits, Idexx said in a news release. The initial run of test kits will be available to existing Opti Medical customers involved in testing patients for COVID-19, it said.

Idexx also will make its previously announced COVID-19 test for animals available to veterinarians, it said. Animal samples will be tested at Idexx diagnostic labs situated around the globe.

The company said it has tested samples from over 5,000 cats, dogs and horses with respiratory symptoms in 17 countries, and that it has found no positive results, confirming earlier assessments that it is extremely rare for such animals to contract COVID-19.

However, Idexx said there have been isolated reports of cats and ferrets contracting COVID-19, so it has decided to make the animal testing available to veterinarians under limited circumstances.

This story will be updated.

