LEWISTON — United Way of Androscoggin County announces that it has awarded $49,500 in grants to 19 local agencies in Androscoggin and Oxford counties as part of the first round of funding from the COVID-19 Response Fund.

United Way of Androscoggin County Executive Director Joleen Bedard said that in addition to this first round of funding, United Way continues to look at developing needs in the community. “We want to ensure that we quickly disperse the funding to agencies so we can help people most impacted by COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Response Fund was established in mid-March to meet the short-term, immediate needs of individuals and families impacted by COVID-19, as well as the anticipated long-term impacts. The first round of funding was made possible due to donations from Maine businesses and individual donors.

Grant recipients from the first round of funding include: Andover Food Pantry, Bethel Food Pantry, Bread of Life Food Pantry, Catholic Charities SEARCH, Community Concepts, Grampa’s Food Pantry, Greene Baptist Church, New Beginnings, Pine Tree Legal, Rumford Group Home, Rural Community Action Ministry, SeniorsPlus, Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, Sumner Food Bank, Sweden Food Pantry, The Progress Center, Trinity Jubilee Center and YWCA of Central Maine.