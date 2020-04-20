AUGUSTA — Casey Bonnefond, first-grade student at Washburn Elementary School in Auburn, has been selected to represent the Auburn School Department and the quality arts programs in its public education system.

Bonnefond is among 30 kindergarten through 12th-grade student artists from Maine who have exemplary fine art works on exhibit at the Maine Education Association building through November. The exhibit is open to the public during normal hours of operation at the Maine Education Association Headquarters, 35 Community Drive. Call 207-622-5866 for information on current COVID-19 protocols prior to visiting the exhibit.

In order for students to qualify for the intimate art exhibit sponsored by the Maine Education Association, the visual arts educators selecting student artists must be members of the Maine Education Association and the Maine Arts Education Association and enter submissions by November of each school calendar year.

After six and a half hours, Bonnefond produced multiple class projects alongside two 12- by 18-inch healthy body collages in a similar style to artist Hannah Hoch’s “Modenschau,” or “Fashion Show.”

The project reflects Washburn Elementary School’s participation in the nationally recognized healthy mindset and activity program, 5210, which encourages five or more fruits or vegetables a day, two hours or less of screen time, an hour or more of physical activity and no sugary drinks with increased water and low-fat milk consumption per day.

One of her Hannah Hoch-styled collages was selected for Bonnefond’s ability to render a human eye with shading techniques, apply graphic design marker application techniques to her drawn human lips and design a colored paper hairstyle. That is along with a painted outfit befitting a healthy body, as well as to utilize refined cutting and collage techniques when arranging the mixed media pieces she hand created. Bonnefond independently chose to use repetition of an apparent heart symbol in the dress along with a ghosted black marker heart symbol on the monotone black tights of the outfit.

The MAEA and the exhibiting educators will present the framed works of art to each student in November of the 2020-2021 school calendar year at their individual schools.

The students received certificates at The Art of Education reception. Bonnefond attended the reception with her brothers, parents and grandparents.

« Previous

Next »