AUBURN – The Riverwalk Storywalk for April is “Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.” Learn a few tips on simple ways to live green along Riverwalk in Auburn.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays, which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk theme or would like to have your work showcased in the displays during L/A Arts Last Friday Art Walk between May and September, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at [email protected] or 333-6611.

