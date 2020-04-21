FARMINGTON — Officer Jacob Richards has been officially promoted to detective within the Farmington Police Department.

Richards is a Mt. Blue High School graduate where he was a two sport all-conference athlete, in football and lacrosse.

He served as an active member of the United States Air Force from 2004 through 2008 and is in the Air National Guard, where he holds the rank of master sergeant. Richards was recognized by his supervisors and awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation for meritorious service while in Iraq.

Richards earned an associate degree in criminal justice from the Community College of the Air Force. He started his law enforcement career with the Rangeley Police Department and joined the Farmington Police Department in 2017.

Richards is also a trained instructor for civilian response to an active shooter, a certified phlebotomy technician and a graduate of Central Maine Community College ‘s medical assistant program.

