FARMINGTON — Three area selectmen have been elected to serve three years on the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee. One seat was decided by a coin toss after a tie vote, county Clerk Julie Magoon said.

The newly elected members will join six others on the committee.

Selectman Tiffany Estabrook of Chesterville and Selectman Matt Smith of Farmington each received three votes for the vacant position in District 2 during a caucus held by teleconference Monday night, Magoon said.

A coin toss was held Tuesday morning, she said, and Estabrook won.

She will represent District 2 that serves Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

Selectperson Gary McGrane of Jay was elected to serve on the panel in District 1. Towns in the district are Carthage, Jay, Wilton and Temple, and Washington and Perkins townships.

Selectman Ray Gaudette of Phillips was elected to the committee to represent District 3. Towns in the district are Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin, West Central Franklin and Wyman Township.

