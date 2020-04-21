LEWISTON — An emergency wellness shelter will open Wednesday afternoon at the Lewiston Armory.

The shelter, operated by the nonprofit Community Concepts, is modeled after a similar effort at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, aimed at providing emergency shelter in a setting that allows people to follow social distancing protocols.

During a City Council meeting Tuesday, City Administrator Ed Barrett said he expects the shelter to be “pretty full, pretty quickly.”

He said over the past week, he’s “been very impressed” with how the community has stepped forward to assist. There have been donations from local businesses of supplies, furniture and other items.

“It was a lot more complicated than we originally anticipated,” Barrett said.

Mayor Mark Cayer said Bates College has stepped up to provide meals.

Lewiston Fire Chief Brian Stockdale and Shawn Yardley, CEO of Community Concepts, are expected to speak during a news conference at the Armory at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

