NORWAY — The proposed municipal budget of $3.52 million is $51,569 less than this fiscal year, Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said.
In a letter presented to selectmen and the Budget Committee, Lajoie said the decrease is attributed to switching health insurance coverage from Transition Health Insurance to Allegiant Care to save between $45,000 and $55,000. Also, there is an 11.23% drop in utilities costs because of converting streetlights to LEDs.
Selectmen Ryan Lorrain, Thomas Curtis, Russ Newcomb and Michael Twitchell approved the budget proposal at Thursday’s meeting. Warren Sessions did not attend.
The budget for this fiscal year, which ends June 30, was $3.57 million.
Voters will decide on the spending proposal at the annual town meeting Monday, July 20.
