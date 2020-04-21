Arrests

Auburn

• Donny Holder, 43, of Mexico, on three outstanding warrants and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on School Street.

Lewiston

• Shain Johnson, 38, of Lewiston, on three outstanding warrants, 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at 2161 Lisbon Road.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Dylan J. Levasseur, 29, of Lewiston and Edward L. Koss, 87, of Lewiston collided at 9:44 a.m. April 15 at Main and Montello streets. Levasseur’s 2007 Hyundai received functional damage and the 2002 Volvo driven by Koss and owned by Gladys Koss of Lewiston was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Lanyha Spearman, 17, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Joseph M. Couture, 37, of Lewiston at 8:19 p.m. April 15 on Scribner Boulevard. The 2012 Dodge driven by Spearman and owned by Jacqueline A. Tremblay of Lewiston received functional damage and Couture’s 2011 GMC received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Joshua E. Dorr, 21, of Lewiston and a vehicle driven by Raymond L. Begin, 40, of Lewiston collided at 3:28 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Street and Scribner Boulevard. Dorr’s 2013 Volkswagen and Begin’s 2017 Jeep were towed.

