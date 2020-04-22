Here is a roundup of local recent COVID-19 related news:

Martin Point Boat Launch, Sabattus

Effective Saturday, April 25, the town will reopen the Sabattus boat launch. The rest of Martin Point will remain closed due to the coronavirus until further notice. The opening is for boat launching and trailering only. No other pedestrian activities are permitted.

Earth Day

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, Environment Maine has released a list of “Fifty environmental activities kids can do at home” as a resource for families across the state. With Maine schools physically closed for the school year for social distancing purposes during the new coronavirus pandemic, this set of activities aims to provide a broad array of easy-to-do endeavors for Earth Day and beyond. Find the list at environmentmaine.org

New program to help health care workers manage stress

A new volunteer phone support service, the FrontLine WarmLine, launched Wednesday to help Maine health care workers and first responders manage the stress of serving on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The program serves health care professionals such as physicians, nurses and counselors, as well as emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement, and others who are directly responding to the pandemic in Maine. The line is staffed by volunteer professionals activated through Maine Responds, including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, social workers, and nurse practitioners, who can help callers deal with anxiety, irritability stress, poor sleep, grief or worry and, if needed, connect them with additional supports. More resources are available at maine.gov

Emergency grants for Maine farms

Maine Farmland Trust and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants to assist farmers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. A recent survey conducted by the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine indicates farmers and food producers are experiencing significant market disruption. This collaborative effort will provide support to farmers who need assistance mitigating the economic affect of COVID-19, and will help them adapt their businesses to be responsive to changing markets. Find out more at mainefarmlandtrust.org

