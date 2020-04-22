Life is all about learning and that includes the study of food, my favorite subject! Every day can be a new and fresh cooking experience if you are open to trying something unfamiliar that may change your perception of family dining.

In California the Asian cuisine has thrived for ages and continues to grow and change. Many of us are familiar with “Asian Fusion” which is the combination of Asian cuisine with another culture’s cuisine to create a new taste. What fun!

Often, Asian style cooking is low in calories and high in nutrients so it is a good choice if you are watching your weight.

Here is an appetizer that is very eye catching since the vegetables are colorful, adding shrimp or meat to this recipe could make this a meal as well.

Checking out the continent of Asia on a map or Google Earth will make this a learning experience for the family. Kids can join in creating this dish too, so have fun in the kitchen. Bon Appetit!

Spring Rolls with Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

1 English cucumber, (long, thin) peeled and ends trimmed

2 watermelon radishes (large), peeled and ends trimmed

1 Chioggia beet, peeled and ends trimmed

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil

8-16 rice paper wrappers

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced

Peanut sauce

½ cup smooth peanut butter

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

1 Tablespoon firmly packed light brown sugar

Black sesame seeds and sprouts for garnish

Prepare:

1. Slice the cucumber, radishes, and beets very thin or use a spiralizer tool. Transfer the vegetables to a large bowl. Add the lemon juice and sesame oil and stir to combine.

2. Fill a large bowl with hot water. Soak each rice paper until soft, about a minute, then place it on a clean work surface. Place a spoonful of the mixture in the center of the wrapper and add 1-2 slices of avocado. Fold the ends in over the filling and roll tightly. Repeat.

3. For the sauce: In a bowl, stir together the peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, and brown sugar until smooth. Add water to thin the sauce to the desired consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl.

4.Transfer spring rolls to a platter and garnish with sesame seeds and sprouts. Serve the peanut dipping sauce alongside.

