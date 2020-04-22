Poland Regional High School students, from left, Mia Turkington, Olivia Ouellette and Lauren Lee, joined more than a dozen volunteers to pick up trash along roads in Poland on Earth Day. Many motorists honked as they drove past. When the dump truck driver wailed on his horn for an extra long blast along Route 122, the students turned and waved with big smiles. “The worst so far are the full diapers that are soggy and gross,” Ouellette said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Olivia Ouellette is startled after a plastic cup she picked up collapsed during a trash collection effort along Route 122 in Poland on Wednesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Poland Regional High School students, Mia Turkington, left, and Olivia Ouellette pick up trash Wednesday morning along Route 122 in Poland on Earth Day. “The worst so far are the full diapers that are soggy and gross,” Ouellette said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo