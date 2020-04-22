A serious car crash in Berwick has closed Route 9 between Berwick Medical Center and Mitchell Lane, the Berwick police said.

Berwick police closed the road about 9 a.m. following the crash.

It was unknown how many vehicles were involved, and how many people may have been injured.

This story will be updated.

