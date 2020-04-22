Three more people have died from coronavirus in Maine, bringing the state’s total to 39.

The deaths were reported late Wednesday morning ahead of a 2 p.m. briefing with Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

In addition to the deaths, the CDC reported 19 additional confirmed cases, for a total of 907, with 455 individuals recovered. That leaves 413 people with active cases, an increase of 4 since Tuesday. Of those, 42 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 18 in critical care and 10 on a ventilator.

The number of active cases has been leveling off over the last week, which could be a sign that stay-at-home orders have been slowing the spread, but officials still urge caution.

“Even though the number of recovered individuals is rising – it’s up 30 from yesterday – we are still very much in the thick of things,” Shah said Tuesday. “We are still seeing additional cases and given the low numbers that we have in Maine, any one day’s change is difficult to interpret.”

Confirmed cases have been reported in all 16 Maine counties, but three (Cumberland, York and Kennebec) have accounted for 75 percent.

Two of the new deaths reported Wednesday were in Waldo County, which has now seen 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19. The other was in Cumberland County, which has seen the most deaths, with 18.

The state presently has an adequate supply of critical care beds and ventilators. As of Wednesday, there were 170 of 314 beds available across the state, as well as 277 of 333 ventilators available, plus 367 alternate ventilators.

So far, 14,076 people in Maine have tested negative, as of April 15. Those numbers have been updated weekly and another update was expected Wednesday.

The state continues to monitor outbreaks at several long-term care facilities, including: the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Tall Pines nursing home in Belfast, the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, Falmouth By the Sea and The Cedars in Portland. Those five facilities have reported 120 confirmed cases among residents and 63 infections among staff members as well as 16 deaths.

The CDC also has confirmed that it’s investigating a possible outbreak at John F. Murphy Homes in Auburn. The provider operates several groups homes for adults with developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorders.

Approximately 1 in 4 cases to date have been health care workers, although that disproportionate share is likely due, in part, to the fact that healthcare professionals are among the top priorities for testing because of their higher risks of infection and transmitting the disease to others.

