Where is my stimulus check?
While many Americans have already received their stimulus funds from the government through direct deposit, many Social Security recipients, retirees and veterans are wondering when they will receive their check.
Most will not need to do anything in order to receive payments of $1,200 per individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child.
The first wave of stimulus checks began April 13 and were sent to citizens who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019 and authorized direct deposit payments. Those who have not provided the IRS with direct deposit information may have to wait weeks or even months to receive a paper check.
To receive a check a person’s adjusted gross income (AGI) must be below $75,000 for individuals or married filing separately, $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for couple filing jointly.
Taxpayers with an AGI above $99,000, $136,500 or $198,000, respectively, will not receive a stimulus check. Others who do not qualify include non-resident aliens, individuals without social security numbers and adults who are listed as a dependent on someone else’s tax returns.
Social Security recipients will receive their stimulus payment the same way that they currently receive their SSI payment — by direct deposit or paper check, the IRS said. Those who receive Veteran Affairs benefits will receive their money in the same matter.
The IRS has set up an online portal for residents not required to pay taxes so that at they can provide their information, including children in order to receive their additional $500 per child. Without this information, recipients may have to wait a year before receiving their $500 per child benefit.
Those wishing their funds arrive earlier can file their banking information with the IRS in order to receive their money by direct deposit instead of by paper check.
To check the status of your stimulus funds, go to the IRS website.
