LIVERMORE FALLS — Local and state police descended on Main Street Thursday afternoon, apprehending a man and woman after shots were reported fired in Jay.

The two were caught and handcuffed near Cumberland Farms at about 4 p.m., witnesses said. They were later seen handcuffed and sitting on a curb in front of Western Auto at 41 Main St., as police swarmed around them.

Witnesses reported that three shots had been fired on Otis Street in Jay in an apparent drive-by shooting. First reports were that no one had been injured. Video shot at the scene showed nearly a dozen police cruisers at the scene, most of them Maine State Police vehicles. Part of the road was shut down to traffic and tied off with crime scene tape.

Police had been searching for the occupants of a red pickup truck before the couple was found and detained in Livermore Falls. Their identities were not available.

