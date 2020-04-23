NEWRY — The River Fund Maine (TRFM) is pleased to announce the recipient of the first-ever River Fund Maine Scholarship, a landmark initiative that focuses on enabling local youth of the Mahoosuc region to achieve educational and career-oriented programs, and one that is deeply rooted in TRFM’s vision and mission.

Luci Rothwell of Bryant Pond, Maine is The River Fund Maine’s inaugural Scholar. She is a Telstar senior and is attending Central Maine Community College through Telstar’s advanced learning program which allows students to enrich their educational experience by taking advanced course work. On track to enroll in Husson University’s Five-Year Accelerated Program in Occupational Therapy, Luci’s educational aspirations reflect her junior year opportunity—shadowing an occupational therapist at Rumford Hospital—and her deep commitment to her local community. Ultimately, Luci plans to return to Western Maine to work in OT at a local hospital.

“Luci Rothwell has been the perfect example of a student athlete leader and friend in her time at Telstar not only to her peers, but the younger students in our district as well,” says Mark Kenney, Telstar principal. “She is a committed and dedicated student who is going to continue to do great things as she heads off to Husson University in the fall. I am very proud of her and wish her nothing but the best.”

The River Fund Maine Scholarship provides its recipient with up to $20,000 each year for four years toward the cost of college tuition and fees, room and board, books and educational supplies. The River Fund Maine Scholar also has access to financial counseling and professional mentoring.

“All of the scholarship candidates excelled in academic achievement, school leadership and community commitment,” says Jim Largess, TRFM Executive Director. “Our education and selection committees were touched by the qualifications of each applicant. It was a tremendously hard decision to make!”

Luci Rothwell’s accomplishments are many:

Earned High Honors 2015-2020

National Honor Society 2018-2020 (inducted as a Junior)

Vice President National Honor Society 2019-20

Secretary of the Class of 2020

Secretary of the Student Council (2016-2019)

Captain of Varsity Women’s Basketball Team (2019-2020)

Varsity Basketball (2015-2020)

Coach of Bethel Youth Recreation Basketball (2018-19)

Varsity Women’s Soccer (2015-2020)

Varsity Women’s Softball (2015-2020)

Junior Year Math Team (2018-2019)

Rotary Interact Club (2018-19)

“After graduation from Husson, Luci dreams of giving back to her community by returning to coach basketball for local youth in addition to realizing her role in the field of healthcare,” says Largess. “On behalf of The River Fund Maine’s Board of Directors and the Education and Selection Committees, we applaud her and are honored to name her as The River Fund Maine Scholar 2020.”

