PARIS — UMA in South Paris will hold a virtual Open House on Friday, April 24, from 12:00-1:30 p.m. During the event attendees can learn more about the over 40 degrees and certificates available in South Paris. Admissions representatives will be available to help with the application process and also discuss financial aid options including many scholarships that are available to new and returning students. UMA is currently accepting applications for the summer and fall semesters.

“While this is a challenging time for many people, it also can provide opportunities to further your education so that you can start a new career or advance in your current one,” said James Bradley, director of the UMA South Paris Center. Bradley continued, “Many people are out of work or have returned home from other colleges and want to pursue college locally. We have over 40 degrees and certificates that can be completely right here in South Paris.”

Anyone interested in attending this event, which will be offered over Zoom, is asked to fill out the registration link here: https://tinyurl.com/y7y6q6a5 or call 743-9322 to register. UMA will then email instructions on how to connect to the event.

UMA has nine centers statewide which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, South Paris, Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s South Paris Center is located at 232 Main Street, South Paris. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 743-9322 or visit www.uma.edu/southparis

