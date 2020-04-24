To the Editor:

Concerning the corona virus pandemic: I see some of you out there getting “sloppy” in your attitude towards, not observing social distancing as you should, especially you younger folks. Do you really think it is a joke? Or are you trying to kill off senior citizens? Maybe you are ignorant enough to think it is “no big deal”?

By getting “sloppy” you ensure that the pandemic will re-occur or never go away, like the flu currently does. People got “sloppy” with that, too. Young people aren’t the only ones getting “sloppy,” but they are the primary ones. And don’t let “cabin fever” destroy the world, either.

Carlton Rollins

New Sharon

« Previous

filed under: