Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda

Tuesday, April 28 6:30 p.m.

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video,

and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To award the bid for street striping and crosswalk painting

Item 3: To consider revising the proposed 2020 Fire Rescue Department budget

Item 4: To consider revising the proposed 2020 Police Department budget

Item 5: To Consider Revising the Proposed 2020 traffic light maintenance budget

Item 6: To approve an expenditure of up to $2,500 from the Parks and Recreation vehicle and equipment reserve account to purchase a utility trailer

Item 7: To establish the tentative date for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting

Item 8: To approve the minutes of April 14

Item 9: To discuss other business

