Farmington Board of Selectmen Agenda
Tuesday, April 28 6:30 p.m.
***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video,
and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: To award the bid for street striping and crosswalk painting
Item 3: To consider revising the proposed 2020 Fire Rescue Department budget
Item 4: To consider revising the proposed 2020 Police Department budget
Item 5: To Consider Revising the Proposed 2020 traffic light maintenance budget
Item 6: To approve an expenditure of up to $2,500 from the Parks and Recreation vehicle and equipment reserve account to purchase a utility trailer
Item 7: To establish the tentative date for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting
Item 8: To approve the minutes of April 14
Item 9: To discuss other business
