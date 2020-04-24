Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected]

Dash, three year old male, Walker Hound: Hello, my name is Dash. I am your typical large hound dog… I like to eat, talk, sleep on couches, and cuddle. I need an owner who is hound savvy, and willing to work with me… I can be guardy with my toys and food until I trust you. I LOVE going for walks, and would love to find an active family who can keep me on a structured schedule. I do much better with female dogs than males, but I would be completely happy being your only pet. Due to my size, I would prefer a house without small children, and I do not do well with cats. Right now, I am the only available dog at the shelter!

Finn, Four to six year old male cat: Oh, hi there. My name is Finn. I am a very sweet dude once I get to know you but I can be very shy at first. I am easily overwhelmed by loud noises. I love head scratches and sharing lunch time with my human friends here at the shelter. I get along great with other cat-social cats; I am a little frightened by dogs.

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

filed under: