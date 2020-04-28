Trouble sleeping? Having weird dreams since the COVID-19 crisis swept over the world? All over the globe, people have been reporting freaky dreams that seem directly related to the virus and the stay-at-home lifestyle it has created. Some dreams are scary, some bizarre, while a few report dreams that seem precognitive in nature. If you’ve been having COVID dreams, we’d like to hear about them. Send your thoughts to staff writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or call 207-200-1481.

