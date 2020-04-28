LEWISTON — Police are seeking a 19-year-old local man with a long criminal history to arrest him in connection with an April 12 stabbing on Bartlett Street.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Abdi Ibrahim on a charge of elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The stabbing left a 19-year old hospitalized who was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said they received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a stabbing at 142 Bartlett St. and found Mohamaed Ionis of Portland with several stab wounds to his mid-section.

Police said the attack appeared to involve at least three suspects with varying degrees of involvement.

Detectives reviewed footage from several videos and interviewed potential witnesses.

If anyone has seen Ibrahim or had information on his whereabouts, police are asking the public to call a dispatcher at 207-784-6421, but are cautioned not to approach or try apprehend him.

Ibrahim had been charged with four counts of arson stemming from fires that burned four apartment buildings and a garage on Bartlett and Pierce streets in Lewiston on May 3, 2013.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Ibrahim admitted two years later to a felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief. He was committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until his 17th birthday. He was scheduled to be released earlier if he had completed a commitment program before he turned 17.

He had completed his program for his commitment for the 2013 fires and was released from Long Creek, but in September 2017, he was arrested by police for beating and stabbing a 52-year-old man who, Ibraham’s 17-year-old girlfriend said, had sexually assaulted her.

The man suffered a large laceration to the back of his head, a broken arm and a stab wound to his leg. He was later investigated for the alleged sexual assault, police said.

Ibrahim admitted to aggravated assault stemming from that incident. He was recommitted to Long Creek until he was 19½, but that sentence was suspended and he was put on probation for a year.

Before he had been recommitted to Long Creek, police were dispatched to a disturbance on Birch Street where Ibrahim was detained. Officers observed he’d been drinking and had blood on his hand. He tried to punch an officer as he was being detained and struggled to get free, police said.

After he was handcuffed, he spat in the face of an officer who was escorting him to a cruiser. The face of one of the people who walked out of the Birch Street building Ibrahim had left was bleeding, an officer reported. The 28-year-old man said Ibrahim had punched him in the face in the building’s hallway where he had gone to smoke a cigarette. That man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury.

Ibrahim was taken to Long Creek for violating conditions of his release from the 2017 assault. He was summonsed for assault, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and illegal possession of liquor by a minor or juvenile.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation after he was discharged from Day One for “disciplinary reasons.” A day later, in court, a judge ordered his underlying sentence to be committed to Long Creek until age 19½ reinstated.

« Previous

filed under: