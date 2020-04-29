DEAR SUN SPOTS: As many have said, you’re a whiz at ferreting out information. Regarding my request about a brickyard, someone wrote on April 7 and 14, describing the brickyard on Libby Avenue.

I live on College Street near Montello Manor and when we get runoff from rain or melting snow, the water contains microscopic particles that plug the discharge pipe after a long time. I assume this is brick dust from that yard. If someone has a better answer, I would appreciate hearing from them.

— Joe, Lewiston

ANSWER: You are probably right, Joe. I wonder if you could get more information from the Androscoggin County Historical Society ([email protected] ,784-0586) or even from the Lewiston Water and Sewer Division (lewistonmaine.gov/195/water-sewer-division, 513-3003). I would think that the phones are still being answered or perhaps you can email them your questions.

Of course, if there are readers who have information for Joe, please chime in! Regarding being a “whiz”, as the song says, “I get by with a little (a lot!) help from my friends.” All the wonderful readers in Sun Spots Land step up when I need them. I just consider myself to be the conduit that connects people, places and things! It truly is my honor and it makes me happy if you’re happy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m interested in the request in the April 24 Sun Spots regarding donating graduation gowns. The website provides a choice of hospitals and medical facilities accepting donated gowns, but no Maine facility is listed. How do I find out if there are places in Maine that would accept graduation gowns? This is another great opportunity to become involved in supporting our medical personnel.

— Sue, no town

ANSWER: You could do a couple things, Sue. You could contact the development office at individual hospitals in Maine. You could also ask Gowns4Good if they can assist you. If you’re up for it, perhaps you could even be the coordinator to get things going in our state. There’s an email form on their website at gowns4good.net so write to them and see what they have to say.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My son has been looking for a Downy Ball, a ball that is filled with fabric softener and added to your wash. He has looked everywhere and hasn’t been able to find one. Would you or your wide readership have an idea where he could find one?

— Jennie, no town

ANSWER: Try Walmart, Target, Walgreen’s, Dollar General, Lowe’s and Home Depot. Or you can order on Amazon.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a cabinet-style radio record player combination that I would like to get repaired. It does have some age, but has been well cared for. I was able to use it up until a few years ago. I’m wondering if it might possibly just be some wiring. Do you know of anyone who might be able to repair it?

— Judy, Wilton

ANSWER: I’m putting this out into Sun Spots Land to see if anyone in the Wilton area does these types of repairs. It really is a lost art and I would love to put your information in the Rolodex.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: