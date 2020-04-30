LEWISTON — The annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will not be held this year.

Jerry DeWitt, the chairman of the Lewiston-Auburn Veterans Council, announced the cancellation of the event, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the state’s social distancing policy. The parade and ceremony is held on the Saturday before Memorial Day.

The new memorial stone, the 28th in the park, contains the names of another 216 Lewiston and Auburn veterans, past and present. Dedicated to the Destroyer Escort Association, the stone will be in place by Memorial Day for those who want to see it.

That stone will be dedicated in the fall during the Veterans Day ceremony.

