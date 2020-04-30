AUBURN — Edward Little High School is planning a “drive-in” graduation during the coronavirus lockdown, Superintendent Katy Grondin said Wednesday night.

She said Principal Scott Annear and his administrative team are working on ideas and “looking at all kinds of venues.”

Schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, with the last day of remote instruction being June 5.

Grondin made the announcement in response to Gov. Janet Mills’ extension of a statewide “stay at home” order. The order will remain in effect through May 31.

As for reopening schools in the fall, ideas include seating students 6 feet apart or having them enter the schools in waves, Grondin said.

“It’s a lot to think about,” she said. “It’s a bit overwhelming.”

