LEWISTON – Museum L-A invites the public to participate in a photo contest as part of our upcoming gallery exhibit. The new exhibit dives into the history of the Androscoggin River to celebrate this waterway and its effects on the industrial development of many cities throughout Maine. Photographs submitted to the contest will help to showcase the natural beauty of one of the largest rivers in Maine.

Contest submissions must feature some part of the Androscoggin River from its headwaters to the shore. This includes general river views, shots of the Great Falls and other falls along the river, any Androscoggin watershed areas, and photos showcasing flora, fauna, or geographic features along or in the river. Museum L-A encourages submissions from anyone in the Lewiston-Auburn community and beyond to feature great views of this waterway throughout Maine. All submissions will be reviewed by a selection committee appointed by the museum. Winning photographs chosen by the committee will then be mounted in Museum L-A’s gallery for the duration of the upcoming Androscoggin River exhibit.

All photographs submitted for consideration must be accompanied by a completed submission form, available on Museum L-A’s website, before the submission deadline of May 23. Photos can only be submitted by the person who took the photograph. If the photo was taken by a minor (under age 18), their legal guardian must sign the submission form for them. Individuals can submit two photos for consideration in the contest. All submissions must be sent digitally using the online submission form available on Museum L-A’s website or by sending them to [email protected]

Additional information and a submission form can be found on Museum L-A’s website, www.museumla.org. Further questions can be sent to [email protected]

Museum L-A wishes to thank Grow L+A for their commitment and leadership in the pursuit of an upgrade of the Androscoggin River water classification and their collaboration on this photo contest project.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston, Maine. It is currently closed to the public, but its regular hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tour requests and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment.

