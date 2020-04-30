The Maine Music Society is postponing “A Gala Farewell,” Artistic Director John Corrie’s final concert, due to the directives from the CDC as well as the comfort level of its singers and patrons in attending such a gathering. The MMS Chorale hopes to present this performance featuring songs from John’s past fourteen years at 3 p..m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. MMS will publish an update in August.
If you have any questions, please contact the business office at (207) 333-3386 or email at [email protected] Please note that the office is being staffed from home and it may take longer for you to receive a response from phone calls as opposed to receiving one from emails.
