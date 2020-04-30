WATERVILLE – Donald Everett Breton, 54, died unexpectedly at his Waterville home on March 23, 2020. He was born April 17, 1965 in Farmington to Robert Jackson and Phillis Fish Turner.Donnie worked for many years at Maine Medical Center but recently worked at Wal-Mart.Surviving in addition to his wife, Eva Mavis Breton, his daughters, Sonya Wilson, Kendra Breton, Janessa Breton, and his son, Jacob Breton; along with two brothers and a sister; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.The family will be having celebration of life at a later date.

Guest Book

« Previous